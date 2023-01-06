Porn Star Afrocandy Shares Throwback Photos Of When She Was A ‘Good Wife’

Nigerian porn star, Afrocandy has shared throwback photos of when she was still a “good wife”, IGBERETV reports.

Afrocandy shared the photos on her Instagram page. She revealed that the photos were taken around 2002 after visiting a friend after a church service.

She wrote;

“Going through family albums now and found these Major #tbt damn I was being a good wife then, had gone to Church at at Leo’s Catholic Church Ikeja Lagos and later went to visit my friend Isabella at Opebi after service then took these pictures, I think it was 2002 or so chai #afrocandy na wah o! More coming once I sort my hackers problem out”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDjXm7tQS_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

