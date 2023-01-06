Portable Advises Youths To Do Money Rituals; Gifts Homeless Woman, Kid Dollars

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again amused fans with his doings on social media after he shared a video of himself inside a plane. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of clips of himself with his crew members inside an almost empty plane and mocking some broke people to do rituals to make money and live a comfortable life.

“Wahala e don happen, I dey inside plane. People no gree enter plane o, dem no gree buy ticket. Wahala wahala you no do, now make you enter plane, you no get money to buy ticket. You no see empty seats inside plane? People plenty outside o. You no gree do this one, now you don broke. Akoi empty seats.” Read

Despite his controversial lifestyle, singer, Portable has a love for humanity and has on countless times given back to society.

The singer, who was in Benin City, Edo State for a show, showed love to a homeless woman and her kid. In a video posted on his Instagram page, Portable was seen giving out dollars to a woman and her child.

This isn’t the first time the controversial singer is reaching out to the neediest.

Recall that Portable celebrated his birthday in an orphanage home, by showering love to motherless babies.

Before he left the scene he showered the street with a load of cash by throwing it in the air and people were seen picking free money which was given by the Zazu crooner.

WATCH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQWkbEmC6ys

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related