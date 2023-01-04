https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w9x3Em-cpo

Portable Releases New Song Criticizing Apostle Suleman For Using Bulletproof Car (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable has released a new song in which he criticized Apostle Suleman for using a bulletproof car to protect himself when the clergyman was attacked by unknown gunmen, IGBERETV reports.

Apostle Johnson Suleman. who is the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International, escaped unharmed when unknown gunmen attacked his convoy on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Four police officers, one driver, and a woman were confirmed dead in the attack.

In his song, titled ‘Apostle’, Portable said that the General Overseer is not yet prepared to go to heaven. The singer criticized Apostle Suleman for utilizing a bulletproof car to defend himself and his family while his church members are asked to rely on Jesus only.



https://igberetvnews.com/1435741/portable-releases-new-song-criticizing-apostle-suleman-using-bulletproof-car-video/

