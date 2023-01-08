Presidency Job Requires Physical, Mental Energy – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday said the presidency job requires physical and mental energy, and he has the requirements.

Speaking at a campaign held in Osogbo, Osun State, Obi said he and his deputy, Datti Baba-Ahmed, are still young and possessed the energy that a person that will rule Nigeria requires.

He lamented poor electricity in Osun, promising that the state will be the hub of good electricity if elected.

“This job requires physical and mental energy. People should retire when it is time to retire. Nigerians are hungry, the youths have no job, and it is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today; all these challenges were caused by those who say they have a party structure, but these structures have crippled Nigeria. We want to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want a Nigerian to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secure Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in IDP camps. We don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.

“We are going to govern this country with the fear of God. We will give you jobs. We will change Nigeria from a consuming country to producing country.

“These people keep on bragging that they have structures, yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state; the youths are unemployed; we will change these challenges.

“Those that have structures have stolen our money. We will fight corruption – My deputy and I. We have our own businesses that we make money from before we came into the government. We have never stolen any money from anyone to date.

“They are going to give you money on Election Day; collect the money, and vote them out. We will end the plan to turn Nigerians into beggars because we will make the country work,” Obi promised.

