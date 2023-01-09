President Buhari Attends APC Presidential Campaign Flag-Off In Yola (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari in Adamawa State for the APC Presidential Campaign and Flag of Gubernatorial Campaign on 9th Jan 2023

The people of Adamawa have the opportunity to set a record in our nation’s history & politics, by putting into office Nigeria’s first elected female Governor. I am calling on all the people of Adamawa, and Nigeria, to support Senator Aisha Binani, and ensure her victory in March!

