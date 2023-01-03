President General Of Obosi Shot Dead In Anambra By Gunmen (Graphic Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB3WXOz9uis

The PG of Obosi, Idemili North LGA, Anambra state, Hon. Ike Okolo, has been shot dead by unidentified persons this evening. The community leader was shot dead in his SUV with the body visibly riddled with bullets.

The killing has been allegedly linked to a running cult issue. Two other victims were also reportedly shot dead in other parts of the community.

The community in recent times gained notoriety for frequent cult clashes and long drawn gang wars.

https://www.facebook.com/100027123288641/posts/pfbid0ndTR86cRhmr1yext1jjdTr3yevWw2MhiLibKQxuY7BB9VqwC8UvohuKYBZcm258Ql/?mibextid=Nif5oz

https://m.facebook.com/groups/255988187883541/permalink/2367791530036519/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related