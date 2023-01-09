AHEAD of the February 25 presidential election, the General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said struggles between different political players for Nigeria’s soul has transcended the physical to the spiritual.

Enenche, who spoke passionately about the forthcoming 2023 presidential election during the church’s January 2023 combined service, at Glory Dome in Abuja, equally urged his members to ensure collection of their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, in order to vote during the election.

He, therefore, counselled his members to vote wisely during the 2023 presidential election, adding that all plans to subvert votes of Nigerians by those who do not mean well for the country, would fail.

His words: “Call your family members and tell them, if they vote for killers, God will judge them.

“I say again, if they vote for terrorists and their sponsors, Jihadists, God will judge them.

“Because for some of them in the villages, they don’t know what is going on because they are not on social media.

“Nigeria is at a junction where the forces of destruction want to tear it apart but I tell you that this nation shall fulfill the agenda of God.

“Call your family members and tell them who to vote for, and how to vote. I am saying this because the matter of the election now is no longer physical, it has gone spiritual.

“It is the soul of the nation and the destiny of the church of Jesus in Nigeria.

“The destiny of Christians is at stake here so don’t you watch it and keep quiet. I want everybody to speak out and tell others what to do.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/presidential-election-now-a-spiritual-battle-pastor-enenche/

