Presidential Election: Only God Can Save Nigeria From Tinubu’s Plan – Bwala

The Atiku Abubakar Presi­dential Campaign Organisa­tion on Monday said Nigeria needs divine intervention to save the citizens from the havoc being planned by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he plans to carry out in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu had last week blamed the lingering fuel scar­city in the country on the years of misrule by the Peoples Dem­ocratic Party (PDP).

While also blaming the par­ty for the scarcity of the new naira notes, he claimed that the PDP in its 16 years in power cre­ated the pathway for the scar­city by giving premium motor spirit (PMS) import licences to their friends who are now creating scarcity in the country.

However, speaking with Dai­ly Independent, Daniel Bwala, a spokesman of the Atiku Cam­paign Organisation, wondered why Tinubu is heaping blames on PDP when his party is in charge of governance at the federal level.

According to him, Tinubu’s outburst was due to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari will not allow him rig the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “APC is a political party that is greatly confused. Which political party is in gov­ernment? Is it not the APC? Are they not the ones with the knife and yam? They are now blaming the opposition for fuel scarcity in the country. This clearly shows the problem that Asiwaju Tinubu is having because the government does not want to yield to him by rig­ging the election.

“We believe the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in 2023 is a test on the Federal Government because Presi­dent Buhari told the United Na­tions that he will leave a legacy of a free and fair election. One of the clearest form of a free and fair election is presenting a platform where people will choose their leaders on the ba­sis of their minds and convic­tions and not because they are induced with money”.

Speaking further, Bwala said Tinubu’s statement in London encouraging APC sup­porters to snatch ballot boxes is responsible for the spate of vi­olence being witnessed across the country.

He said security agencies should as a matter of urgen­cy dismantle Jagaban Army before the conduct of the 2023 presidential election and inter­rogate the national youth lead­er of the APC, Dayo Israel, who launched the militia group.

“Remember, it was the same Tinubu in London that told APC supporters that they should grab, run, snatch and do everything at all cost to win the election and that it is not served a la carte.

“Few weeks after saying that, we have been witnessing violence in different parts of the country. They also set up what they call ‘Jagaban Army’. They even have air force uni­form. I begin to wonder, where are the law enforcement agents in the country?

“It was only uniform that IPOB people wore and the entire army of Nigeria was sent to the South-East to crush them. But now, a political party created an arm called ‘Jagaban Army’ and they launched with their uniform. If you look at the laws of the land, nobody has the right in Nigeria to form a militia that is equal to the armed forces. It is a treason to the state.

“When Amotekun was formed, one of the fights at that time was, why will you allow Amotekun wear uniform? In fact, in the case of Amotekun, they are just normal people wearing uniform for the pur­pose identification. In APC, aside sewing uniforms, they even call themselves ‘Gener­als’. What Tinubu is planning to do to this country only God can save us.

“When he talked about the fuel crisis, that it is created to sabotage his election, it shows that he doesn’t believe in the removal of fuel subsidy. These queues are speculations be­cause when people hear that the prices of fuel might likely go up, they started hoarding and the government is mak­ing every effort to make fuel available.

“Till date, Tinubu is yet to explain to Nigerians how $4 million was transferred by Alpha Beta to a company in England that is linked to a drug baron in Barracuda Co­lombia. That was in 2015. Only God will save us from Tinubu”.

"Tinubu and APC are planning to rig the election. That was why they plotted to remove the INEC chairman and CBN governor but it failed".