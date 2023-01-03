Rasheedat Ajibade Assists 10 Students With Funds

Rasheedat Ajibade @Rasheedat08

In line with my love & passion for education, I would like to celebrate my birthday this year by assisting some students with N10,000 each for their university fees / exams / registration etc.

Check the poster for full details and visit my website to submit your application.



https://twitter.com/Rasheedat08/status/1600860941054509056

Rasheedat Ajibade @Rasheedat08

Here are the 10 recipients from the first round of the RASH Scholarship Fund.

We will try to help more people throughout the year, as is within my power.

Happy New Year



https://twitter.com/Rasheedat08/status/1610024048913784833

