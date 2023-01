WORLD

The weather pattern will be more erratic but it will be nice wherever God’s children are.

The world will be relatively more peaceful.

PERSONAL

The biggest challenge in 2022 will lead to your biggest testimony in 2023.

The Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

For quite a few people, there will be restoration of lost glories

Many troublemakers will lose the ability to make trouble.

https://twitter.com/TheHGService/status/1609356238369726465

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related