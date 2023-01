It is impossible for the South to win the Presidency when you have two strong Southern candidates against only one strong Northern candidate. The South has a chance if Obi steps down for Tinubu, or if Tinubu steps down for Obi. Outside that happening,Atiku will win!

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1610324170466025473?t=IulqfZzGeUB1GvohFuCthg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related