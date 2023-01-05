Rochas Okorocha Denies Joining PDP, Says I’m Still In APC

Okorocha denies joining PDP, says I’m still in APC

Published on January 5, 2023

By Yemi Balogun

A former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing the lmo West senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has denied dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

In a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said he has not joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okorocha explained that on Friday, December 30, 2022, Kingsley Uju, representing Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, buried his mother at Egbema and he only attended the event.

He noted that a burial ceremony could not have become a political declaration rally, insisting he was still in the APC.

The lawmaker described those behind the story as mischief makers.

Okorocha said: “Our attention had been drawn to a story, claiming that the former governor of lmo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We appeal that the general public disregard the story of Okorocha joining the PDP. lt is not true. The photographs attached to the false story are not evil since politics is not war. Nor a do-or-die venture.

“Our only concern was the virus some mischief makers tried to inject into the innocent photographs, taken at Uju’s mother’s burial, without malice or those involved being conscious of which political parties all those at the burial in question, belong.”

“Those behind this false story deliberately failed or refused to mention the venue and title of the event, where the photographs were taken. They could not also quote a portion of Okorocha’s speech that he must have made at the so-called event.”



