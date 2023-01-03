Ronaldo Unveiled At Al-Nassr FC: My Work In Europe Is Done, I Won Everything

Ronaldo is expected to earn about $200m per season in a contract that runs until 2025.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. My work in Europe is done; I won everything.”

– Cristiano Ronaldo during his unveiling at Al-Nassr.

