Ronaldo Unveiled At Al-Nassr FC: My Work In Europe Is Done, I Won Everything

Ronaldo is expected to earn about $200m per season in a contract that runs until 2025.
“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. My work in Europe is done; I won everything.”
– Cristiano Ronaldo during his unveiling at Al-Nassr.
