SDP To Form Alliance With Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the factional National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alpha Mohammed, has disclosed that the party would welcome an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Mohammed said the SDP had done its assessment and discovered that the presidential flag-bearer of the ruling party is the best.

“Soon, our party is considering an alliance with Tinubu because we have found him to be the most successful candidate,” Mohammed told Punch.

“Look at all the revelations he did in the Chatham House meeting; he built a modern state that is capable of standing as a country of its own.

“Nobody has contradicted that. We all know what he had done in Lagos.

“We need a man with an idea that can transform a nation, using economic resources – generating resources. Revenue generating strategy, nobody is better in terms of generating resources than Tinubu.

“We have made an assessment and we found out that the best is him.”



