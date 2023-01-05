See 2 Men & A Lady Who Kidnap & Gangrape Underage Girls They Meet On Facebook (Pics)

Delta Police Arrests Facebook Scammers Who Kidnap And Gangrape Underage Girls (Photo)

The police in Delta state have arrested members of a criminal gang who allegedly lure underage girls on Facebook, gangrape them and then hold them hostage until their parents pay some ransom for their release, IGBERETV reports.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He wrote;

“Arrest of Facebook dating scammers, kidnappers and rapists

The Command have arrested three suspects, namely; Cornelius Ememah, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde ‘f’, they chat and lure unsuspecting girls via Facebook, gang rape them and also insert odd objects into their virgina

“Held them hostage, threaten to kill them, and then collect huge ransom from their parents before releasing them.They were arrested at Ufuoma in Ughelli North LGA when one of their victims sighted them and informed the police. The female suspect among them receives the victims and take them to the hotel where they usually carry out this dastardly act. They have so far done this to over 20 young girls. Pls be careful out there. Things are happening”



https://twitter.com/Brightgoldenboy/status/1610601301464719367?s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related