‘See How I Made This Simple Sauce Using Minced Meat’ (Pics, Video)

Hello everyone,
This simple minced meat sauce recipe is delicious and can be enjoyed with rice, yam, pasta etc.
INGREDIENTS
Minced beef
onions
garlic
Fresh tomatoes
Pepper
Vegetable oil
seasoning and salt
Thyme
Paprika
Curry powder
Video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lE4Tj6R3MOA
