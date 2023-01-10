‘See How I Made This Simple Sauce Using Minced Meat’ (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hello everyone,
This simple minced meat sauce recipe is delicious and can be enjoyed with rice, yam, pasta etc.

INGREDIENTS
Minced beef
onions
garlic
Fresh tomatoes
Pepper
Vegetable oil
seasoning and salt
Thyme
Paprika
Curry powder

Video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lE4Tj6R3MOA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: