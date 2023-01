This cook with me video gives a detailed easy steps on how to cook the yummiest coconut rice, I garnished mine with grilled Turkey meat. You can use any protein of your choice.

It’s a beautiful new year already, we are hopeful for a beautiful year ahead for each and everyone of us.

Happy new year everyone!

Ingredients:

Long grain rice

Coconut milk

Turkey meat

Mixed bell peppers

Shombo ( Paprika peppers)

Onions

Garlic

Ginger

Chicken seasoning

Salt

Cooking oil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3DRab9zobs

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related