I was taking a stroll yesterday when I saw this old mama selling this tubers of yam yesterday at cable point junction,close to cable market.

I priced #1400 per tubers but mama no gree shift grounds,she insisted it goes for #1500 per tuber,so I took 2 tubers.

When I m less busy I would use it to prepare ukodo,ripe plantain and meat/catfish meal as prepared by gloryhomemaker.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related