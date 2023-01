I visited plateau state this morning and my babe said we should eat at a local eatery after hunger hit both of us.

This babe don’t like wasting money. so she entered this local eatery and ordered for her food.

I ordered for a plate of rice and moi moi.

I was expecting the waiter to mention 1500 but to my surprise, she said “a plate of rice with goat meat and moimoi is 450”

The moi moi alone is 100 naira.

