Last night I was craving something peppery because I was sick and took meds,so I settled for barbeque fish.

The way the fish was wrapped,one would think it’s a big fish.

Not until I got home and realise I have bn tricked and the fish was wrapped with 3 foil paper.

To me,it was like buying sandwich with cornflakes inside.

The chips was nothing to write home about,they were looking like gazelle gararaga.

Honestly I felt cheated.

