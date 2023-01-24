Senator Kashim Shettima Visits Ayo Fayose (Photos)

Vice Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress Senator Kashim Shettima this evening paid a courtesy visit to Ex Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose his word “I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit”.

The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.

