Senator Kashim Shettima Visits Ayo Fayose (Photos)

Vice Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress Senator Kashim Shettima this evening paid a courtesy visit to Ex Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose his word “I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit”.

The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.

https://www.facebook.com/100044370098750/posts/pfbid0Ffwn3rZhj3cxvFvfuwi75hdY9s312WjEQJcyaGBoR7TxLNAvsfV7WxA9hTLpST1ql/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related