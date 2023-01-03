‘Sex Is Getting Really Hard To Get These Days. I’m Tired’

Recently met this single lady of one. Been the one footing her bills and sending her daughter (5yrs old) to school. She told me She wouldn’t let us have sex until she sees I’m committed and reality love her. Although, that’s not the reason I’m talking care of her daughter, I just naturally love to spend for people I care about. Just recently, she’s wanting to know how much I give my mom and why I’m the one sending her money when she has a shop and making her money.

Yesterday, she told me I don’t love her enough. That, if I can open a shop for my mom , then I can do more for her. But I wasn’t the one that opened the shop for her, I just supported her.

Now, we had sex for the first time last month and has been denying me sex since then. Yesterday, she came around and I initiated sex, she denied. She told me if we’re ever gonna be together, I should learn how to be a man. In her world, being a man involve me cooking, laundry, take her out, and clean. I told her that’s cool. But I don’t know what a woman will be doing in a House if she’s not working while I’m the one footing her bills. If I ask her this, she would get angry.

My fellow men, why are the requirements for sex getting on the increase these Days? Is that they way it’s supposed to be?

