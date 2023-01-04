Sex-Starved Buddhist Monk Chops Off His Manhood With Knife (Graphic Pics)

A sex-starved Buddhist monk had a “serene smile” on his face as he cut off his penis with a kitchen knife in the presence of other temple monks.

Phra Oat was rushed to hospital after hacking through his genitals and covering a temple cubicle in blood.

The 27-year-old shocked his fellow monks when he sliced through his male member in front of them at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand on January 1.

Rescuers were called by the other monks who yanked the sharp object out of his hands before he could mutilate himself further.

He was rushed to the Makarak Hospital for medical treatment, where medics were able to stitch the organ together as the knife had not completely severed the member.

Speaking in a video, Oat said: “I’m still feeling dizzy.

“There’s no reason behind it, it just happened.

“I don’t have depression, I don’t use drugs and I don’t have problems at home.

“My hands just moved and started with the cutting.”

Oat’s colleagues said he had been ordained in Sisaket province and had recently been showing signs that he was unhappy.

Like all other ordained monks, Oat had been banned from seeing women or having any sexual activity.

On New Year’s Day, he had locked himself in his room and refused to come out to perform his monastic duties.

Other monks later found him covered in blood when he emerged from the room.

Officials later arrived to question Oat after he was discharged from hospital, but found him dazed and unable to answer properly.

Oat’s temple has agreed he should be returned to his hometown after recovering.

The Kanchanaburi Buddhist Office said it will coordinate with the Sisaket Provincial Buddhist Bureau to arrange for his treatment.



