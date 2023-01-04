Sexual Molestation Of A Minor: ‘What A 15-Year-Old Girl Did To My Little Child’

Good morning house. I need your opinion on this issue.

Around May last year, my husband and I went with my 4 year old daughter to visit my sister in-law (hubby’s elder sister). They insisted they wanted her to stay some days with them, that I should return for her in two or three days time.

After much persuasion from my oga, I left her. But my heart wasn’t settled because I’ve never stayed away from her for that long.

I just noticed that when we called her on video call the very next morning, she looked and sounded depressed, telling us to come take her home. I just thought she was missing me.

I returned the next three days to pick her up. It was even the oldest cousin, a 15 year old girl, who was actually very fond of my daughter that helped me carry her on her back and saw us off to the bustop.

Two or 3 months later, at the end of a Bible study I had with her, my baby said she wanted to tell me something. Hubby was lying on the couch. My baby said the period I took her to that house, the 15 year old girl was always sucking her vagina. My brain shut down immediately. Her dad jumped from the couch and told her to repeat what she just said. She did. She also said that the girl usually holds her mouth close during the act, and that she beats the girl on the head to stop what she was doing, but the girl refused and beat my daughter back.

I broke down. Hubby had never become so mad at his family to the extent of turning his back on them, to the extent of shutting his dad up, but he did all these because his only child was involved.

The family, they all said my daughter was lying. My question is: can a four year old lie about such? The nature of this supposed lie. I don’t think so. But all the family members said my daughter lied. And even the girl denied it.

They are totally refusing to address this. They even after some weeks have codedly believe such happened and have called my husband to beg, hubby said so, I don’t know if it’s true or not. But me the wife, NOBODY, I REPEAT, NOBODY CALLED ME. Like I am nothing in their eyes. Not even the evil mother that insisted my daughter spent some days with them. It’s not like if they called me to apologize it would change the past, no, but I might have some tiny relief.

My daughter talks about that experience till date. Even up till yesterday. I am beyond heartbroken. I can’t forgive.

The family all turned their face away. Nobody cared to address it, even his parents. I’m thinking of going to their church to expose her because I hear the 15 year old girl is getting baptized next week. Hubby told me to forget about it, his brother told me not to try it. But anytime my daughter remembers this incident and brings it up, I become very disturbed. I don’t know what to do.

Please advise me.

