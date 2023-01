Why are women always shamed so many if their sex tape or nudes which were made or taken without their consent are leaked onto the internet?

I ask this because I feel such shame and embarrassment is quite unnecessary since they aren’t the only people having sex; it’s something natural that everyone does!

And also, is there any way for a person that this happens to to get justice here in Nigeria?

