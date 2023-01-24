Share Your Experiences Trying To Withdraw New Naira Notes As 31st Deadline Nears

“I don’t have good news for those who feel we should shift the deadline; my apologies. The reason is because 100 days is more than enough for those who have the old currency to deposit it in the banks.” – Emefiele

The deadline for the old naira notes is 31st January 2023. The CBN governor, Emefiele has refused to extend the deadline. People are currently rushing to banks, ATMs to withdraw new naira notes.

As for me, I have never touched the new naira notes.

Share your experiences trying to withdraw new naira notes. How is it affecting your business, lifestyle?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related