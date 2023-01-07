Shettima Pays Homage To Emir Of Gumel, HRH Alh Ahmad Muhammad (Pictures)

APC Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima paid homage to the Emir of Gumel, HRH Alh Ahmad Muhammad Sani CON in his Palace in Gumel, Jigawa State where he also joined in the Jumma’a congregation prayer earlier today.

He was accompanied by the Deputy National Chairman (North) APC, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, APC National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Usman Gumel, the Deputy-Governor, who is also the APC Guber Candidate of Jigawa State, Mal. Umar Namadi, the Jigawa Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate Engr. Aminu Usman Yakubu, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, House of Representatives members, amongst other APC stakeholders.



https://mobile.twitter.com/jarmari01/status/1611416841385041921

