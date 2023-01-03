Singer Chike Buys A New House And 2 New Cars

Singer Chike starts 2023 with the purchase of a new house and 2 cars. He is seen in the video hugging one of the cars and celebrating.

Singer Chike Buys New House And 2 New Cars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftFsAge0cI4

