‘Sisters, Never Give A Man Sex On First Date Or He Will Leave You! My Experience’

We have been conditioned to believe that sex will keep a man glue and obsessed about you. No.

I read a thread yesterday of a man dating a single lady who’s denying him sex, but the man doesn’t still leave her. See that .

Men are wired differently. A man will beg you for sex for many days and immediately you open your leg, he run away after hitting it and stop giving you attention that you deserve. Before you open your leg at all, make sure he’s obsessed and his brain programmed to the thought of you alone. This is not difficult provided you don’t show him how much you love him. Make him do the chasing. Men like that won’t leave you.

There was a guy who was on my case. I like him. But I know Nigerian men. They’ll use you once they see you’re in love with them. I hoard my love and I told him no sex. No amount of convincing worked. And he was always on his toes making sure he doesn’t deviate from showing me love and care.

But still, most of our men are liars and could be getting the sex somewhere else.

That’s why a woman should close her leg until you know that he will marry you. Don’t fall for their lies

