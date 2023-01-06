Soludo Receives Kwankwaso, Says The Country Need True Leaders Who Cares

According to Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, the country needs leaders who genuinely care about it. Ndigbo, according to him, are nomads who can’t afford to be an intolerant tribe.

When Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National People’s Party’s presidential candidate, paid him a courtesy call at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Governor Soludo made this statement.

“I want to congratulate you on your tenacity, your faith in the country, your outstanding public service, and your dedication to our country.

I’ve always believed that individuals with much to offer should give through their involvement in the community. The largest kind of giving is public service.

We take pride in being republicans, which means the freedom to speak, in Anambra and throughout the South East.

Azikiwe, Akweke, Chinua Achebe, Okadigbo, and many others all call Anambra home, and people who freely express and associate with one another are well-known to live here.

“We cannot afford to be an intolerant tribe since we are nomads. We have a proverb that goes, “Oje mba, enwe ilo.”

“In my opinion, everyone should be given the freedom to freely canvass and let the public make their decision.

“Where the country is now and where it will be in the future is a significant problem. The time has come for progressives to start considering the average citizen, according to Governor Soludo.

“The work is demanding, even after the election. Regardless of the outcome, we must sort through the candidates and select a coalition of like-minded individuals to lead this nation’s transition.

“We are fortunate. We have many difficulties, but we require citizens who have a strong sense of pride in their nation. Nigeria has a chance to rank among the top seven economies in the world.

“Even though I’ve been totally focused on what’s going on in my party, we wish you well in this movement.

“This state is fortunate. To make it work, we are doing everything we can.

“Kano is home to a sizable portion of our population. We are major stakeholders everywhere as Ndigbo.

“Our politics in Anambra are such that while we are campaigning, we may fight among ourselves, but following the election, you will find our people mingling and chit-chatting. It’s not a matter of do or die. The Governor said that everyone should be able to openly campaign.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barrister JPC Anetoh, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne his Information and Special Duties Counterparts, Sir Paul Nwosu and Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, among others, were also present during the visit.



