‘Someone From United States Gave Me His Crypto Account. How Real?’ (Screenshots)

Good morning everyone. I have receiving round don messages on Twitter via my inbox. Asking me to manage their crypto account. They will give me all the details, but I usually ignore the messages thinking it’s fraud. Today I said lemme give it a try and login with the details on the website. And to my greatest surprise it login successful.

See the screenshots below;

Pls how real is this?? I have message them back on Twitter but non reply me. Money is in the account. I tried to withdraw but they said Trade key invalid How can I get the trade key? And how real is this?? I need answers to be sure if it’s real or fake. Thank you all.

