Son Kidnaps Father, Collects N2.5 Million Ransom In Oyo (Photo)

The Kwara state police command has arrested a man identified as Issa Naigheti for kidnapping his father and collecting a ransom of N2.5m, IGBERETV reports.

Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the suspect was arrested around Kambi area of Ilorin by officers attached to the anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara police command.

Naigheti confessed to the crime, according to reports. Okasanmi said;

“The suspect confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State and collected N2.5m ransom”

Okasanmi said that the case would be transferred to Oyo State, which is where the crime was committed.



