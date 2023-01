Hello everyone,

During the christmas holiday, i made this delicious fried rice meal with a unique touch. I added leek and celery that gave it a very distinct flavour. So my family and I had a finger “leeking” experience . I hope you will try it out too and also experience the goodness.

INGREDIENTS

Rice

Meat stock

Tumeric powder

Curry powder

Seasoning and salt

Pepper

Sausage

VEEGIES

Green beans

Bell pepper

Carrots

Leek

Celery

Video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXei9OJshLY

