Stray Bullet Kills Final Year Medical Student As Gunmen & Soldiers Clash In Imo (Pix)

Lawless Nigerian Army Personnel Open Fire On Passengers’ Bus In Imo State, Kill Final-Year Medical Student, Others

Some errant personnel of the Nigerian Army deployed to a checkpoint in Imo State have opened fire on a commercial bus conveying passengers from Owerri, Imo State, to Umuaka, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The incident, it was learnt, occurred on 31st of December, 2022 at Ubomiri.

Multiple sources told SaharaReporters that many passengers died while others sustained injuries in the process.

Among those killed by the soldiers was a final-year Medical Radiography student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, identified as Godson Chigaemezu Anumenwe.

The deceased was said to be travelling to his hometown.

“The army killed my brother as he was going to our hometown. He was travelling from Owerri to Umuaka. He was shot dead at Ubomiri.

“His name is Anumenwe Godson Chigaemezu. He is from umuaka Imo State. Army shot at their bus. Some died, some escaped and some sustained injuries,” a brother of the deceased told SaharaReporters.

An eyewitness said the reason why the soldiers opened fire on the bus was still unknown.

“We can’t say this was the reason why the opened fire on the bus, as they were firing shots at the bus, the driver jumped out. Others jumped out too. These soldiers didn’t stop; they were still shooting as the passengers were fleeing. The bullets hit some of them who died while many others were injured during the deliberate shelling.”

Recently, two siblings were reportedly killed by trigger-happy soldiers for allegedly smuggling foreign rice in Ogun State, causing pandemonium in the state.

It was learnt that the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings as angry youths took over the streets in protest.



https://saharareporters.com/2023/01/03/exclusive-lawless-nigerian-army-personnel-open-fire-passengers-bus-imo-state-kill-final

