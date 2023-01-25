Tems Nominated For 2023 Oscar Award (Full List)

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has been nominated for her contribution in the 2023 Oscars as a songwriter on ‘Lift Me Up’, which is one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tems got a nomination in the ‘Best Original Song’ category alongside the co-writers of Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards Awards were released on Tuesday.

The winners will be honoured at the ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

Full List Of Oscar Nominations 2023:

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking – Sarah Polley

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Applause – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)

This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R Fisher

BEST FILM EDITING

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Fabelmans – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend, Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones



https://saharareporters.com/2023/01/24/full-list-nigerian-singer-tems-nominated-2023-oscar-award

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related