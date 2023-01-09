The Moment Atiku Abubakar Landed In London

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The presidential candidate of the APC Atiku Abubakar arrives in London as his supporters welcome him at the airport.

PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar Arriving In London

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bInpAqhVefQ

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: