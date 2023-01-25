The Year 2022 has witnessed the release of a string of Successful singles that have revolutionized the outlook of “ Afrobeats to the World” . From Tiktok Sensations , To Grammy Winning Albums , Singles making it to the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles and Most Shazamed songs in the United States , Nigerian artistes have upped their game and are showing the world that they have what it takes to take over the Global music Scene .
We present to you the Thirty Biggest Songs by Nigerian Artistes in 2022 . We have compiled this list based on Streams , Airplays, Social Media Integrations , Pop Influence , Media attention , Co- Signs among other things . The list is in no particular order .
1. Mavins – Over Dose
2 Ayra Starr – Rush
3 Burna Boy – Last Last
4 Pheelz ft BNXN – Finesse
5 Ruger – Asiwaju
6. Rema – Calm Down
7. Omah lay – Soso
8. Victony – Soweto
9. Wande Coal – Gentility
10. Adekunle Gold – Five Star
11 Kizz Daniel fT Tekno – Buga
12 Kizz Daniel- Odo
13 Mayorkun- Certified Loner
14 Asake – PBUY
15 Asake – Palazo
16 Asake – Terminator
17 Asake- Joha
18 Asake – Organize
19 Seyi Vibez – Chance
20 Eltee Skillz – ODG
21 Oxlade – Kulosa
22 Ruger – Girlfriend
23 Young John – Xtra cool
24 Johnny Drille – How are You My Friend
25 Pheelz ft Davido – Electricity
26 Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga – Machala
27 Camidoh ft Mayorkun , King Promise- Sugar Cane Remix
28 Skibii ft Davido – Baddest boy remix
29 Iyanya ft Davido , Kizz Daniel – Like
30 Blaqbonez – Back to Uni
Notable Mentions
Wizkid – Bad to Me
Fave – Baby Riddim
Lade – Adulthood Anthem
Black sheriff – Kweku The Traveler
Asake – Loaded
Shoday- Caution
Mavins – Won Da Mo
Crayon – Ijo Laba Laba
Orezi – Money Too Sweet
Portable – Aza Man
Source : https://naijatastic.com/discover/the-top-thirty-biggest-nigerian-songs-of-2022/