The Year 2022 has witnessed the release of a string of Successful singles that have revolutionized the outlook of “ Afrobeats to the World” . From Tiktok Sensations , To Grammy Winning Albums , Singles making it to the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles and Most Shazamed songs in the United States , Nigerian artistes have upped their game and are showing the world that they have what it takes to take over the Global music Scene .

We present to you the Thirty Biggest Songs by Nigerian Artistes in 2022 . We have compiled this list based on Streams , Airplays, Social Media Integrations , Pop Influence , Media attention , Co- Signs among other things . The list is in no particular order .

1. Mavins – Over Dose

2 Ayra Starr – Rush

3 Burna Boy – Last Last

4 Pheelz ft BNXN – Finesse

5 Ruger – Asiwaju

6. Rema – Calm Down

7. Omah lay – Soso

8. Victony – Soweto

9. Wande Coal – Gentility

10. Adekunle Gold – Five Star

11 Kizz Daniel fT Tekno – Buga

12 Kizz Daniel- Odo

13 Mayorkun- Certified Loner

14 Asake – PBUY

15 Asake – Palazo

16 Asake – Terminator

17 Asake- Joha

18 Asake – Organize

19 Seyi Vibez – Chance

20 Eltee Skillz – ODG

21 Oxlade – Kulosa

22 Ruger – Girlfriend

23 Young John – Xtra cool

24 Johnny Drille – How are You My Friend

25 Pheelz ft Davido – Electricity

26 Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga – Machala

27 Camidoh ft Mayorkun , King Promise- Sugar Cane Remix

28 Skibii ft Davido – Baddest boy remix

29 Iyanya ft Davido , Kizz Daniel – Like

30 Blaqbonez – Back to Uni

Notable Mentions

Wizkid – Bad to Me

Fave – Baby Riddim

Lade – Adulthood Anthem

Black sheriff – Kweku The Traveler

Asake – Loaded

Shoday- Caution

Mavins – Won Da Mo

Crayon – Ijo Laba Laba

Orezi – Money Too Sweet

Portable – Aza Man

Source : https://naijatastic.com/discover/the-top-thirty-biggest-nigerian-songs-of-2022/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related