They Are Not Ordinary People Or IPOB, They Came To Kill Me – Ohakim

Former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim has opened up on the attack on his convoy which happened on Monday while returning from an outing.

According to the former Governor, the attackers were highly trained professionals who were out to kill him if not for God’s grace and the bulletproof car he was in which saved his life.

“They attacked us from behind and were firing at our vehicles consistently. I thought I was a dead man and I was with two of my children – my son and daughter.

“What saved me was the bulletproof vehicle. That I am alive today is by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle.

But unfortunately for me they killed four of our boys, including the driver. Yes, we lost four of the boys and I am devastated. How can that be? What crime did they commit?”

They Kept Pursuing Us

Ohakim explained that after shooting at his tyres, the gunmen didn’t give up but continued pursuing them but because his vehicle had a run-flat tyre ability, they were able to continue their escape until the driver managed to shake them off at a junction.

“They pursued us and continued firing at our tyres. Luckily, the vehicle has what is called run-flat tyres on which you can continue driving even after a puncture. So, even when they shot at the tyres hoping to immobilise us, the vehicle continued moving. If they were ordinary tyres and the vehicle had stopped, they would have cornered and finished us.

“But the tyres held on until we got back home. We drove for about 20 minutes before we got home. That was the saving grace.”

“The driver who manifested tremendous level of driving skill kept manoeuvring until he lost them at a junction when he went right and not knowing where we had gone, they headed the other direction on the road to Umuahia.

We then turned and went back to my house. We were there when Imo Government House sent reinforcement from Owerri who brought the corpses of my security people,” the former Governor explained.

The Attackers Were Not IPOB

Ohakim added that the attack was beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) but it was a terrible experience for him.

“This goes beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), I must say. These are professionals, well-trained. They are not ordinary people. They were driving a blue colour BMW 5-series car, brand new. They came to kill me.”

“I don’t know what this is all about. It is becoming terrible. Won’t people come home again? Are we going to stay in Owerri and Abuja permanently without coming back to our communities?”[/i] the former governor lamented.



SOURCE: https://www.naijanews.com/2023/01/03/they-are-not-ordinary-people-or-ipob-they-came-to-kill-me-ohakim-opens-up-on-attack/?utm_source=operamini&utm_medium=feednews&utm_campaign=operamini_feednews

