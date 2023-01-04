‘This Is Why The Rich Don’t Help The Poor In Nigeria’

When your rich uncle or friend refuse to give you that money you are asking for, don’t blame them. Sometimes it is not their fault.

You see this Nigeria, once people notice you have little change they will never let you rest everybody will be asking you for favour both boys and girls. The more people you help the more others get the information and still come to you for financial assistance.

Take me for example, I am not rich I am just hustling inside campus. I run a POS business, a business I started with just 30k.

Because people see that I deal with cash, they believe I have a lot of money. There is no day someone doesn’t ask me for one favour or the other. If it is not buy me food, it is I need tfare, can I get 5k ,10k ,15k. Ladies try so hard to manipulate me into doing their bidding. If I don’t oblige, they call me stingy, akagum etc,it is just so annoying.

This 2023 I want to have very little but reasonable friends. In fact i don’t even want to have a girlfriend so I can grow my business to the next level.

People will nearly beg you back into poverty, be wise, hide yourself.

