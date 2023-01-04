This Picture Explains Why Atiku & PDP Should Get Your Vote This February – Dr Otorkpa

The last time PDP was in power, (2015) your 200,000 salary could buy you 26 bags of rice, today that same salary can only buy you 3 bags of rice, that is the level of hopelessness and hunger we have found our selves under the APC.

PDP was able to achieve such level of food sufficiency because it is a party that places high premium on the intellectual capacity of those it appoints into offices without recourse to nepotism.

This explains why the last PDP government invited cerebral minds like Akinwumi Adeshina the current President of the African Development Bank to revolutionize our agriculture and lay the foundation for rice revolution which is now being used across Africa.

In Benin Republic, their minister of Agriculture is seen in one of the pictures below shedding tears of joy when their President announced that his hard work has made their country a leading producer of cotton globally.

Unfortunately, under the APC, our own minister of Agriculture is busy myopically defending how he cleared imaginary bushes with 18.6 billion Naira.

Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/549196-reps-panel-probes-ministry-of-agriculture-over-n18-6bn-allegedly-spent-on-bush-clearing-land-preparation-others.html

The agricultural situation in Nigeria has gotten so bad that according to the ministry itself, we may start importing Yam from China very soon

Source

https://leadership.ng/nigerians-may-soon-start-importing-yam-from-china-perm-sec-laments/

Everything the APC and its leaders have touched in the last 8 years has ended up in ruins, even the Naira wich has lost almost all its value has been redesigned into a cloth staining paper which loses its colors when it comes in contact with water and any cloth.

Fellow Nigerians, Its time to correct this mistake and return PDP to power by massively voting for H.E Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in order to turn around our agriculture, RESET our country and place her on the path to recovery and greatness.

Together We can get it done!!!!

Happy New Year Nigerians!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

https://twitter.com/ochejoseph/status/1610547898789335043?t=15CmnaMRgM77zYCeuXu3cw&s=19

