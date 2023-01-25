Thugs Chase Funke Akindele Out Of Ketu Fruit Market

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor has alleged that his deputy, Funke Akindele was chased out of Ketu fruit market while one of his supporters was also stabbed on Tuesday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Akindele left the campaign after she was chased by hoodlums in market.

But Adediran’s campaign train and covey moved round some streets in the council.

In reaction, Jandor while speaking meeting with council of Chief Imam at the Ketu Central Mosque in Kosofe Local Government area decried incessant attacks on his campaign train by political thugs.

He confirmed that his campaign train had come under attack in the council by hoodlums in which one member of his security team was stabbed.

He added that similar situations had happened repeatedly in various local governments areas since he kicked off his tour to 245 wards on Oct. 19, 2022.

He added that some of his followers including journalists were also wounded.

Adediran, who said that his campaign train had been attacked in Badagry and Agege and some other places, said the development would not dissuade him to rescuing the state from the ruling APC.

According to him, his resolve to relieve residents of the state of their numerous pains and to bring in breath of fresh air is unstoppable.

He said the chasing out of his running mate from of Kosofe Fruit market was not healthy for democracy in the country.

According to him, the desire to free the state from bondage, rescue it by allowing the wealth in the state work for all rather than few necessitated his coming into the race.

Commending the league of Imams for their courage to agree to honour his call for an interactive session with them, Adediran said some turned such an overture done out of fear of the ruling party.

The candidate, who sought partnership from the Islamic clerics, urged them to offer prayers to God for him.

“What is happening we do not want it again. It is not good for democracy, but despite the attacks we are moving and still motivated to rescue our people.

“I know it is only God that can give and take, if God gives you no one can take,” he said.

Responding, leader of the league, Imam Ismaheel Kajola, said that it was imperative as religious leaders to give audience and prayers for all candidates who come to seek their blessings.

Kajola prayed that God would grant Jandor his heart desire.

NAN



https://www.google.com/amp/s/pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/01/25/hoodlums-chase-funke-akindele-out-of-lagos-market-jandor-fumes/%3famp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related