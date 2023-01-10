Tinubu Arrives Yobe For APC Presidential Campaign Rally (Photos)

That Awesome Moment Tinubu Touched Down At Yobe For APC Presidential Campaign Rally.(Photos)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has just landed in Yobe for his presidential campaign.

Tinubu was accompanied by Jigawa Governor Badaru, Kebbi Governor Bagudu, Gombe Governor Inuwa, Former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole, TETFUND Chairman Kashim Ibrahim Imam, and other APC leaders.

President Buhari, who is in Yobe State for a two-day working visit, will also attend the rally.

Photo Credit Journalist K.C.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/that-awesome-moment-tinubu-touched-down-at-yobe-for-apc-presidential-campaign-rally-photos/

