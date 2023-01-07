Tinubu Attends Youth Townhall Meeting In Abuja (Pictures, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSOBA7dj0Ys

Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, held a town hall meeting with youths.

The event was held at the Chida event centre in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The meeting was hosted by Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi who is also the national youth coordinator of the APC presidential campaign council.

Below are photos from the event.

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-tinubu-holds-town-hall-meeting-with-youths-in-abuja/amp

