Tinubu Emerges The Most Searched Presidential Candidate On Google

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has ended 2022 as the most searched presidential candidate in Nigeria on google based on people’s interest.

Google trends search interest is captured on monthly basis, the last one being between November 30 and December 27, 2022.

The nation goes into a presidential election on 25 February, 2022 and many of the presidential candidates have been trending with Nigerians and others searching for interesting things about them.

Statistics made available by Google Trends showed that Tinubu had 43% of of all the search interests on google trends.

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi came second with 28% searches on google.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has 26% of searches while the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has 3% of searches on google.

While Prof. Christopher Imumolen of Accord Party; Osita Nnadi of Action Peoples Party; Kolawole Abiola of Peoples Redemption Party and Yabagi Sani of Action Democratic Party, have zero percent search interests apiece, Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik of Young Progressives Party; Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress; Mamman Dantalle, Chukwudi Umeadi, Olufemi Adenuga, among others, have -1% search on google trends.

Where are they being searched for?

Tinubu has his most searches between November 30 and December 27 from Gombe, with 100 searches, Republic of Niger with 66 searches, Katsina, 60 searches, Adamawa, 48 searches and Kogi, 45 searches. Other areas he was searched for include Jigawa, Borno, Osun, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Oyo, FCT, Ondo, Lagos, Sokoto, Delta, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Plateau, Benue, Bauchi, Cross River, Kano, Anambra, Enugu, Kwara, Ekiti, among others.

Obi has his most searches between November and December 27 from Anambra, 100 searches, Cross River, 92 searches, Ebonyi and Abia 76 searches each and Akwa Ibom, 75 searches. Other areas he was searched are: Enugu, Imo, Plateau, Rivers, Edo, Nasarawa, Delta, Kaduna, FCT, Lagos, Kogi, Ogun, Ondo, Balyelsa, Oyo, among others.

Atiku has his most searches between November 30 and December 27 from Adamawa with 100 searches, Katsina, 90 searches, Sokoto, 89 searches, Jigawa, 86 searches and Zamfara, 76 searches. Other areas he was searched for include Bauchi, Borno, Kebbi, Kogi, Gombe, Republic of Niger, Yobe, Osun, FCT, Anambra, Kano, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ondo, Nasarawa, among others.



