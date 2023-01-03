Tinubu Endorsement: Bodejo Can’t Speak For Fulani – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Development Association has distant itself from the endorsement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The group described as ‘notoriously seasonal endorsements group’ the Bello Bodejo led splinter of the association parading itself as a pastoralist association.

A statement by the Miyetti Allah made available to the press in Bauchi Monday, said that the so-called Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association lacks the local standi in parading itself as the mouthpiece of the pastoralists and the Fulani ethnic nationality as a whole.

The statement signed by Alhaji Sani Ahmed and Malam Aliyu Jibrin Isa for the concerned Fulani ethnic nationality, explained that there was no consultation with any pastoralists association in the country by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, thus their solo endorsement is done without the approval nor consent of any pastoralist organization in Nigeria.

“The attention of Fulani Ethnic Nationality in Nigeria is drawn to a phantom endorsement of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association; a notoriously seasoned endorsements groups parading itself as a pastoralist association.

“We have 27 registered pastoralists association in the country and none was consulted before the purported endorsement. It therefore stands null and void as far as we are concerned. We are calling on APC and its presidential candidate to be wary of such handbag organizations. History is there to serve as a guide for any informed decision”.

Last weekend, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in Nasarawa State, reportedly endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, claiming to be a national endorsement by the organization.

The concerned Fulani ethnic nationality explained that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore endorsement of former president Jonathan should serve as a pointer to its lack of support anywhere outside their comfort zone in one senatorial district of Nasarawa state.

“It is instructive to note that former president Jonathan lost even in the comfort zone of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in 2015 despite their endorsement of him and his inauguration as their patron”, the statement recalled.

It stated that the APC and its presidential candidate should be wary of such staccato of endorsement which is the usual brouhaha with no substance to add any value to the political fortunes of the APC and its candidates.

“The autocratic nature of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is mind boggling. It is not a democratic association and has only one leader since its inception to date. We therefore abhor an association that doesn’t believe in democratic norms but aristocracy and dictatorial in its tenents and norms to be the mouthpiece of the pastoralists and Fulani ethnic nationality in Nigeria,” the statement added.



