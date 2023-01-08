Tinubu, Ganduje, Sanwo-Olu Present As Arewa Community In Lagos Endorses APC

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Arewa community in lagos holds mega rally today at Onikan stadium for the Apc Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

#RenewedHope2023
#TinubuShettimah2023

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: