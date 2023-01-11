The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu said the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s health is very stable.

Kalu made this assertion while speaking on Political Paradigm, a political pogramme of Channels Television on Monday.

According to Kalu, Tinubu has no health problems.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State emphasised that every Nigerian above 40 years old suffers from one form of health challenge or the other.

He said, “His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,”

The federal lawmaker also said some incoherent statements attributed to Tinubu at rallies were forged by political opponents.

“These are things you people go to form on the internet. All these things can be forged by political opponents,” he said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/tinubu-is-healthy-every-nigerian-above-40-is-sick-orji-kalu/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related