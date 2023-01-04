https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VisdQXW_Uc4

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to tackle the menace of Almajiri problem ravaging the North if elected to power.

The candidate gave the assurance, Tuesday, at a townhall meeting with Muslim leaders from the North-west region.

” If I become the President, I will work with you to establish a Commission to find a lasting solution to the Almajiri problem” he stated adding that he would transform the enormous potentials of the Nigeria youth to something productive.

He maintained that he cannot afford to neglect children because they are creations of Allah and Allah had instructed parents to care of them from childhood to adulthood.

Tinubu also pledged to tackle the present insecurity bedevilling the country adding that, “We would not tolerate gangsters on our roads and highways. The sanctify of lives must be protected.”

To achieve this, he declared that he would increase the number of security personnel across Nigeria and provide them with better equipment to discharge their responsibilities.

He also pledged to be just and fair to all Nigerians while appealing to Muslim clerics to impress it on their followers to vote him on election day.

In his remarks at the occasion. the governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru said that contrary to the speculations of their detractors, Tinubu is healthy. strong, mentally alert competent and capable to discharge the responsibilities of the president of Nigeria.

He also said that there is no way the interest of the North would be under – representated by the Tinubu administration pointing out himself and Nuhu Ribadu are part and parcel of the Tinubu family and would not be part of any arrangements that would short-change the North.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/tinubu-pledges-to-tackle-almajiri-problem-in-the-north/

